Flames at Golden Knights

FLAMES (19-18-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-13-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TVAS2, CITY, SN, CBC
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Yari Kuznetsov -- Nick DeSimone
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Walker Duehr
Injured: Dennis Gilbert (concussion)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Pavel Dorofeyev – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Brett Howden -- Michael Amadio
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korcazak
Logan Thompson
Isaiah Saville
Scratched: Brayden Pachal
Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Flames will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. ... Markstrom will make his 10th start in 12 games. ... Eichel will not play and "is going to miss a little bit of time," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday; the center was injured during a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Thompson will start for the seventh time in eight games. ... Bjornfot, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve. … Froese and Saville each was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Saturday.