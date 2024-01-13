Flames at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (19-18-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-13-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TVAS2, CITY, SN, CBC

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Yari Kuznetsov -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Walker Duehr

Injured: Dennis Gilbert (concussion)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault 

Paul Cotter -- Brett Howden -- Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korcazak

Logan Thompson

Isaiah Saville

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Flames will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. ... Markstrom will make his 10th start in 12 games. ... Eichel will not play and "is going to miss a little bit of time," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday; the center was injured during a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Thompson will start for the seventh time in eight games. ... Bjornfot, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve. … Froese and Saville each was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

