Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ UTA – 11:51 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Calgary

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Utah

Explanation: Video review determined that the actions of the offensive player, Utah’s Logan Cooley, caused Calgary’s Brayden Pachal to contact Dustin Wolf and impaired his ability to play his position prior to Clayton Keller’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “If a defending player has been pushed, shoved, or fouled by an attacking player so as to cause the defending player to come into contact with his own goalkeeper, such contact shall be deemed contact initiated by the attacking player for purposes of this rule.”