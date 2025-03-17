Flames at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (30-24-11) at MAPLE LEAFS (39-24-3)

7:30 ET; PRIME

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Dryden Hunt

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Mikael Backlund (upper body)

Suspended: Connor Zary

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: David Kampf, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Status report

Zary, a forward, will serve the second of a two-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson during a 4-3 shootout loss Wednesday. ... Pachal will play after being scratched for a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. He'll replace Miromanov, a defenseman. ... Kampf will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

