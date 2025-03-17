Flames at Maple Leafs projected lineups
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Dryden Hunt
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Mikael Backlund (upper body)
Suspended: Connor Zary
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: David Kampf, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)
Status report
Zary, a forward, will serve the second of a two-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson during a 4-3 shootout loss Wednesday. ... Pachal will play after being scratched for a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. He'll replace Miromanov, a defenseman. ... Kampf will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.