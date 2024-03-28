Flames at Blues

FLAMES (33-33-5) at BLUES (38-30-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Matt Coronato

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Joel Hanley, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Dan Vladar (hip)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nathan Walker -- Zach Dean -- Kasperi Kapanen

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Marco Scandella, Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL)

Status report

Wolf will make his fifth start in seven games. ... Sundqvist is out for the season and the forward will be re-evaluated in six months after being injured in the second period of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. ... Krug will be a game-time decision after missing practice Wednesday because of an illness; he did take part in an optional morning skate Thursday. If Krug doesn't play, Scandella, a defenseman, is likely to enter the lineups. ... Buchnevich and Schenn will flip spots in the lineup. ... Binnington will start for the eighth time in 11 games.