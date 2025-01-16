Flames at Blues projected lineups

FLAMES (21-15-7) at BLUES (21-20-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
The Flames will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the Blues on Tuesday. ... Neighbours took part in St. Louis' morning skate Thursday and is expected to play after leaving practice Wednesday with an upper-body injury. ... Bolduc, a healthy scratch Tuesday, will replace Texier, a forward. ... Saad, a forward, could be a healthy scratch and be replaced by Walker; if Neighbours is unable to play, Saad is likely to play in his place on the top line.