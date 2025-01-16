Flames at Blues projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (21-15-7) at BLUES (21-20-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

The Flames will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the Blues on Tuesday. ... Neighbours took part in St. Louis' morning skate Thursday and is expected to play after leaving practice Wednesday with an upper-body injury. ... Bolduc, a healthy scratch Tuesday, will replace Texier, a forward. ... Saad, a forward, could be a healthy scratch and be replaced by Walker; if Neighbours is unable to play, Saad is likely to play in his place on the top line.

