Flames at Kraken

FLAMES (4-0-0) at KRAKEN (3-2-0)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, CITY, SN, CBC

Flames projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Anthony Mantha

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

MacKenzie Weegar -- Tyson Barrie

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Joel Hanley

Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body), Yegor Sharangovich (lower body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Josh Mahura -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid body)

Status report

Honzek, a forward, is week to week after taking a heavy hit from defenseman Connor Murphy in a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. … Vladar will start after Wolf made 31 saves Tuesday. ... Dunn, a defenseman, is day to day after he fell awkwardly and left after the second period of a 6-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... Daccord will start after Grubauer allowed four goals on 25 shots Thursday.