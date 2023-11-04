Flames at Kraken

FLAMES (2-7-1) at KRAKEN (4-5-2)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNW, SNO, SNE, CITY, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt -- Dillon Dube -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Dennis Gilbert

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: A.J. Greer

Injured: Adam Ruzicka (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Jared McCann

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Dube is expected to play after missing Calgary’s 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. … If Pospisil plays, it will be his NHL debut. He was recalled by the Flames from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Matt Coronato, a forward, and Jordan Oesterle, a defenseman, were assigned to the AHL by the Flames on Friday. … Grubauer is expected to make his third straight start after Daccord played the previous three games.