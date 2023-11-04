Flames at Kraken

FLAMES (2-7-1) at KRAKEN (4-5-2)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNW, SNO, SNE, CITY, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt -- Dillon Dube -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov -- Dennis Gilbert
Dan Vladar
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: A.J. Greer
Injured: Adam Ruzicka (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)
Kraken projected lineup
Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Jared McCann
Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jaycob Megna
Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Dube is expected to play after missing Calgary’s 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. … If Pospisil plays, it will be his NHL debut. He was recalled by the Flames from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Matt Coronato, a forward, and Jordan Oesterle, a defenseman, were assigned to the AHL by the Flames on Friday. … Grubauer is expected to make his third straight start after Daccord played the previous three games.