WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

Pacioretty skating, return from Achilles tear unclear

Maple Leafs look to regroup with Liljegren on LTIR

On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Karlsson returns to face Sharks for 1st time with Penguins

Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Minnesota Wild adjust lines and power player unit to end skid

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Flames at Kraken

FLAMES (2-7-1) at KRAKEN (4-5-2)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNW, SNO, SNE, CITY, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt -- Dillon Dube -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Dennis Gilbert

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: A.J. Greer

Injured: Adam Ruzicka (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Jared McCann

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Dube is expected to play after missing Calgary’s 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. … If Pospisil plays, it will be his NHL debut. He was recalled by the Flames from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Matt Coronato, a forward, and Jordan Oesterle, a defenseman, were assigned to the AHL by the Flames on Friday. … Grubauer is expected to make his third straight start after Daccord played the previous three games.