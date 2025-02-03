Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ SEA – 16:43 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Seattle

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Calgary

Explanation: After video review, it was determined that the stick-on-stick contact between Calgary’s Yegor Sharangovich and Seattle’s goaltender Joey Daccord was an attempt to play a loose puck and did not constitute goaltender interference. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

