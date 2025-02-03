Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ SEA – 11:03 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Calgary

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Seattle

Explanation: Video review determined that Jaden Schwartz entered the crease on his own and impaired Dan Vladar’s ability to play his position prior to his shot entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

