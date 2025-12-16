Flames at Sharks projected lineups

FLAMES (13-16-4) at SHARKS (16-14-3)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SN360

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Dryden Hunt -- Connor Zary -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Mikael Backlund (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Adam Gaudette (lower body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Backlund could play after the forward missed practice Monday. ... The Sharks placed Smith and Kurashev on injured reserve after the forwards were injured during a 6-5 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Smith will be out at least a week and then will be reevaluated; Kurashev is week to week. ... Cardwell and Chernyshov were recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League. Chernyshov will be making his NHL debut. ... Mukhamadullin will return after missing one game because of an upper-body injury. ... Ostapchuk will replace Gaudette at forward.