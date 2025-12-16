Flames at Sharks projected lineups

FLAMES (13-16-4) at SHARKS (16-14-3)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SN360
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Dryden Hunt -- Connor Zary -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Mikael Backlund (undisclosed)
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Nick Leddy
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Adam Gaudette (lower body)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Backlund could play after the forward missed practice Monday. ... The Sharks placed Smith and Kurashev on injured reserve after the forwards were injured during a 6-5 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Smith will be out at least a week and then will be reevaluated; Kurashev is week to week. ... Cardwell and Chernyshov were recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League. Chernyshov will be making his NHL debut. ... Mukhamadullin will return after missing one game because of an upper-body injury. ... Ostapchuk will replace Gaudette at forward.