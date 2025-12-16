Flames at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (13-16-4) at SHARKS (16-14-3)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SN360

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Dryden Hunt -- Connor Zary -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Mikael Backlund (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Adam Gaudette (lower body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Backlund could play after the forward missed practice Monday. ... The Sharks placed Smith and Kurashev on injured reserve after the forwards were injured during a 6-5 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Smith will be out at least a week and then will be reevaluated; Kurashev is week to week. ... Cardwell and Chernyshov were recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League. Chernyshov will be making his NHL debut. ... Mukhamadullin will return after missing one game because of an upper-body injury. ... Ostapchuk will replace Gaudette at forward.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Woll to return for Maple Leafs against Blackhawks

Schaefer skates with Martin’s kids at UBS Arena

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround

Skinner happy he can start Penguins career against Oilers, former teammates

Jarry ready for 'very weird' homecoming in Pittsburgh with Oilers

NHL On Tap: Crosby can pass Lemieux for Penguins' points record against McDavid, Oilers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Rantanen has goal, assist for Stars in win against Kings

Forsberg scores hat trick for Predators in win against Blues

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Bowen discusses final season as Maple Leafs broadcaster in Q&A with NHL.com

Rest priority for players with more condensed schedule ahead of Olympics

Senators rally late, defeat Jets on Tkachuk's OT goal

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers defeat Lightning for 5th win in 6 games

Gauthier scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Ducks edge Rangers