Flames at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
FLAMES (28-23-9) at FLYERS (27-26-8)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Connor Zary

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Adam Klapka, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body)

Status report

Sharangovich and Pachal each will play after being scratched for a 2-1 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday; they'll Klapka, a forward, and Miromanov, a defenseman. ... Hathaway will miss his second straight game; coach John Tortorella did not have an update on the forward. ... It's the first game between the teams since Philadelphia traded Farabee and Frost to Calgary for Kuzmenko and Pelletier on Jan. 30.

