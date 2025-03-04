Flames at Flyers projected lineups

Status report

Sharangovich and Pachal each will play after being scratched for a 2-1 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday; they'll Klapka, a forward, and Miromanov, a defenseman. ... Hathaway will miss his second straight game; coach John Tortorella did not have an update on the forward. ... It's the first game between the teams since Philadelphia traded Farabee and Frost to Calgary for Kuzmenko and Pelletier on Jan. 30.