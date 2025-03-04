Flames at Flyers projected lineups

FLAMES (28-23-9) at FLYERS (27-26-8)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Connor Zary
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Adam Klapka, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Nicolas Deslauriers
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson
Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body)
Status report
Sharangovich and Pachal each will play after being scratched for a 2-1 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday; they'll Klapka, a forward, and Miromanov, a defenseman. ... Hathaway will miss his second straight game; coach John Tortorella did not have an update on the forward. ... It's the first game between the teams since Philadelphia traded Farabee and Frost to Calgary for Kuzmenko and Pelletier on Jan. 30.