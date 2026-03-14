Flames at Islanders projected lineups

FLAMES (26-32-7) at ISLANDERS (37-24-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Victor Olofsson
Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Olli Maatta
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Martin Pospisil, Brayden Pachal, Hunter Brzustewicz
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery)
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Max Shabanov -- Brayden Schenn -- Calum Ritchie
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
Whitecloud is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Rittich will start after Sorokin made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.