Flames at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (26-32-7) at ISLANDERS (37-24-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Victor Olofsson

Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Olli Maatta 

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Martin Pospisil, Brayden Pachal, Hunter Brzustewicz

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery) 

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Max Shabanov -- Brayden Schenn -- Calum Ritchie

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas  -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Whitecloud is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Rittich will start after Sorokin made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

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