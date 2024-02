Flames at Islanders

FLAMES (24-22-5) at ISLANDERS (22-17-12)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNW, SNO, SNE

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Dan Vladar (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)

Status report

Vladar, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Friday. Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League. ... Markstrom is expected to start after making 37 saves in a 5-3 win at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Sorokin is expected to start after making 18 saves in a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Romanov will be a game-time decision after not practicing Friday due to maintenance.