Flames score 4 in 1st period, defeat Predators

Connor Zary, Blake Coleman, Rasmus Andersson and Yegor Sharangovich each had a goal and an assist, and Dan Vladar made 31 saves for the Flames (17-16-5), who have won three consecutive games.

Juuse Saros made 21 saves on 26 shots through two periods for the Predators (21-17-1), who had won two straight. Kevin Lankinen made 13 saves in relief.

Zary gave Calgary a 1-0 lead on the power play at 4:45 of the first period. He scored with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from Sharangovich.

Coleman made it 2-0 27 seconds later on a wrist shot that went in off Saros’ glove.

Filip Forsberg cut it to 2-1 at 6:09, knocking in the puck from the top of the crease.

Nazem Kadri pushed the Flames lead to 3-1 at 7:57 on a 2-on-1. Kadri cut to the middle of the ice around Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro and beat Saros to the glove side.

Colton Sissons cut it to 3-2 at 15:50 by redirecting a shot from Fabbro.

Andersson gave the Flames a 4-2 lead at 18:43 on a backhand shot from the slot after he deked around Fabbro and Predators defenseman Roman Josi.

Noah Hanifin pushed the lead to 5-2 with two seconds remaining in the second period, scoring on the rush off a pass from Andrew Mangiapane.

Michael McCarron pulled the Predators within 5-3 at 2:15 of the third period on a dump-in from the neutral zone that went in off Vladar’s blocker.

Sharangovich scored at 14:04 for the 6-3 final. Lankinen lost the puck behind the net to Elias Lindholm, who fed Sharangovich in front.