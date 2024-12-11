Huberdeau, Rooney help Flames hand Predators 8th straight loss

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, and Tommy Novak also scored for the Predators (7-16-6), who are 0-5-3 during their eight-game skid. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

“It’s obviously a situation you don’t want to be in,” Nashville forward Filip Forsberg said. “But at the same time, we can’t do anything about what just happened. We’ve just got to keep digging in. I’m sure that’s been the message from everybody you guys have talked to, but it’s the truth.

“At the end of the day we’ve obviously set ourselves in this position, but nobody can get us out of it except us and I think we’re very capable of doing that.”

Predators defenseman Roman Josi left after the first period because of a lower-body injury and did not return. The team did not have an update on his status after the game.

Marchessault gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 7:45 of the first period on a redirection from the slot off a pass from Steven Stamkos.

Kadri tied it 1-1 at 10:22 on a wrist shot past Saros.

Novak put the Predators back ahead 2-1 at 10:52 with a wrist shot on the rush off a pass from Mark Jankowski.

Rooney tied it 2-2 at 2:27 of the second period on a pass from Walker Duehr on the rush.

“When you get your fourth line contributing like that, you take it always,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “But you have a night where there’s two of them coming our way, we’ll take it all the time.”