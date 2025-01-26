Kuzmenko gets 3 points, Flames hold off Wild for 3rd straight win

Pospisil has goal, assist for Calgary; Minnesota has lost 5 of 6

CGY at MIN | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and Martin Pospisil had a goal and an assist for the Calgary Flames as they held on for a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

Pospisil snapped a 25-game goalless streak dating back to Nov. 23. It was his first multi-point game since the first two games of the season (Oct. 9 and 12).

Minnesota scored three goals in the third period in an attempt to climb back from a 4-1 deficit.

Frederick Gaudreau cut the deficit 4-2 with a power-play goal on the rebound at 14:15 of the third period but Kuzmenko responded 14 seconds later at 14:29 with a wraparound goal to make it 5-2.

Marcus Foligno came up the slot for a rebound at 18:46 to make it 5-3, and with Marc-Andre Fleury pulled for the extra attacker, Mats Zuccarello made it 5-4 with 27 seconds remaining in regulation.

Rasmus Andersson and Clark Bishop also scored for Calgary (24-16-7), which has won three straight and six of eight. Dustin Wolf made 20 saves.

Marco Rossi had three assists and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild (28-17-4), which has lost two in a row and five of its past six. Fleury made 24 saves.

Each team only had five shots in the first period.

Kuzmenko made it 1-0 with three seconds left on the power play at 6:58 of the first period, deflecting in a Nazem Kadri pass in the slot.

Eriksson Ek tied it 1-1 with a wrist shot from the top of the slot at 9:34.

Pospisil pulled Calgary ahead 2-1 at 12:28 of the second period after Fleury denied him on an initial 2-on-1. Pospisil then picked up the loose puck in front and beat Fleury glove high.

Andersson extended the lead 3-1 at 19:52 with a one-timer from the left circle through a screened Fleury.

Bishop got a step on Declan Chisholm and walked in for the goal to make it 4-1 at 11:53 of the third period.

