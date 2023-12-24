Byfield scores twice, Kings defeat Flames

Los Angeles has won 3 of 4; Coleman gets 2 goals for Calgary

CGY@LAK: Byfield unloads a shot from the point that sneaks in

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Quinton Byfield scored twice to help the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar had two assists for the Kings (19-7-4), have won three of their past four. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

Blake Coleman had a power-play and short-handed goal for the Flames (14-15-5), who had won three straight and were 3-0-2 on a five-game point streak. Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

Byfield put the Kings up 1-0 1:01 into the first period on a one-timer from the blue line.

Rasmus Andersson tied it up 1-1 at 2:47 with a wobbly shot from along the right boards.

Pierre-Luc Dubois gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead at 15:20, tipping in Jordan Spence’s shot just after a power play expired.

Coleman tied it up 2-2 at 4:01 of the second period when he forced a turnover in the neutral zone before finishing off a short-handed 2-on-1 with Yegor Sharangovich.

Talbot went down but was able to stay in the game when Coleman ran into him after scoring the goal, knocking off the goalie’s mask.

Alex Laferriere made it 3-2 at 6:28, redirecting a pass by Doughty off his skate from the bottom of the left circle.

Trevor Moore made it 4-2 at 9:57 on a shot off the rush from the right wing after taking a stretch pass from Matt Roy.

Coleman cut it to 4-3 at 7:18 of the third period when converted a rebound from the low slot on a power play.

Byfield outraced Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin to score into an empty net with one minute remaining for the 5-3 final.

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap December 23

Canucks defeat Sharks, extend point streak to 9
Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues game recap December 23

Bedard scores ‘Michigan' goal in Blackhawks loss to Blues
Buffalo Sabres New York Rangers game recap December 23

Kreider lifts Rangers past Sabres in OT
Seattle Kraken Anaheim Ducks game recap December 23

Zegras scores ‘Michigan’ goal in Ducks loss to Kraken
United States World Juniors coach David Carle inspired by ‘Miracle on Ice’ 

United States World Juniors coach Carle inspired by ‘Miracle on Ice’ 
top NHL events and moments that highlighted 2023 part 1

Golden Knights' Stanley Cup championship among highlights of 2023 in NHL
2024 World Junior Championship Group B preview

2024 World Junior Championship Group B preview
2024 World Junior Championship Group A preview

2024 World Junior Championship Group A preview
NHL Year in Review Top Moments of 2023

Golden Knights’ Cup win, Kraken playoff upset among NHL.com’s best moments of 2023
Detroit Red Wings New Jersey Devils game recap December 23

Meier scores twice, Devils rally past Red Wings to end 3-game skid
New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 23

Lee has 3 points, Islanders defeat Hurricanes
Arizona Coyotes Colorado Avalanche game recap December 23

MacKinnon extends point streak to 18, Avalanche defeat Coyotes
Connor Bedard scores Michigan goal

Bedard, Zegras score incredible ‘Michigan’ goals
Pittsburgh Penguins Ottawa Senators recap December 23

Stutzle, Senators top Penguins for Martin's 1st win since return as coach
Tampa Bay Lightning Washington Capitals game recap December 23

Lightning defeat Capitals in shootout, win 3rd in row
Toronto Maple Leafs Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 23

Matthews has 2 more goals, Maple Leafs defeat Blue Jackets 
Anaheim Ducks Leo Carlsson playing status

Carlsson out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with sprained knee
Columbus Blue Jackets Sean Kuraly injury update

Kuraly of Blue Jackets has medical scare following abdominal injury