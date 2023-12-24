Byfield scores twice, Kings defeat Flames

Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar had two assists for the Kings (19-7-4), have won three of their past four. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

Blake Coleman had a power-play and short-handed goal for the Flames (14-15-5), who had won three straight and were 3-0-2 on a five-game point streak. Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

Byfield put the Kings up 1-0 1:01 into the first period on a one-timer from the blue line.

Rasmus Andersson tied it up 1-1 at 2:47 with a wobbly shot from along the right boards.

Pierre-Luc Dubois gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead at 15:20, tipping in Jordan Spence’s shot just after a power play expired.

Coleman tied it up 2-2 at 4:01 of the second period when he forced a turnover in the neutral zone before finishing off a short-handed 2-on-1 with Yegor Sharangovich.

Talbot went down but was able to stay in the game when Coleman ran into him after scoring the goal, knocking off the goalie’s mask.

Alex Laferriere made it 3-2 at 6:28, redirecting a pass by Doughty off his skate from the bottom of the left circle.

Trevor Moore made it 4-2 at 9:57 on a shot off the rush from the right wing after taking a stretch pass from Matt Roy.

Coleman cut it to 4-3 at 7:18 of the third period when converted a rebound from the low slot on a power play.

Byfield outraced Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin to score into an empty net with one minute remaining for the 5-3 final.