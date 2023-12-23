Flames at Kings

FLAMES (14-14-5) at KINGS (18-7-4)
10 p.m. ET; BSW, SNW, CBC
Flames projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert -- Nick DeSimone
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan
Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
The Flames did not hold a morning skate. … Markstrom is expected to start after making 25 saves in a 3-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Gavrikov, a defenseman, practiced for the second straight day but will miss his fifth consecutive game. Coach Todd McLellan expects Gavrikov to return following the NHL holiday break.