Flames at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (14-14-5) at KINGS (18-7-4)

10 p.m. ET; BSW, SNW, CBC

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence  

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan   

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate. … Markstrom is expected to start after making 25 saves in a 3-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Gavrikov, a defenseman, practiced for the second straight day but will miss his fifth consecutive game. Coach Todd McLellan expects Gavrikov to return following the NHL holiday break.

Latest News

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Josi does best goalie impression with glove save
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 22

NHL Buzz: Zegras to return from injury for Ducks against Kraken
Jacques Martin to coach first home game in Ottawa in 20 years

Martin to coach Senators in Ottawa for 1st time since 2004
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Tampa Bay Lightning Washington Capitals game preview December 23

Lightning at Capitals
NHL betting odds for December 23 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 23
NHL On Tap news and notes December 23

NHL On Tap: Crosby looks to hit 20-goal mark against Senators 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL Morning Skate for December 23

NHL Morning Skate for December 23
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Boston Bruins Winnipeg Jets game recap December 22

Vilardi scores in 5th straight, Jets hand Bruins 3rd loss in row
Montreal Canadiens Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 22

Canadiens score 5 straight in win against Blackhawks
Philadelphia Flyers Detroit Red Wings game recap December 22

Kane has 3 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Flyers in shootout
CHL notebook: Flyers prospects find success for London

CHL notebook: Flyers prospects having strong run for London 
Edmonton Oilers New York Rangers game recap December 22

Oilers score 4 in 3rd period, hold off Rangers
Florida Panthers new practice facility war memorial auditorium

Panthers players loving newly-renovated War Memorial Auditorium
Wild Marc-Andre Fleury gets back at Brandon Duhaime

Fleury gets back at Duhaime for calling him '50' in interview