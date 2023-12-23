Flames at Kings

FLAMES (14-14-5) at KINGS (18-7-4)

10 p.m. ET; BSW, SNW, CBC

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate. … Markstrom is expected to start after making 25 saves in a 3-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Gavrikov, a defenseman, practiced for the second straight day but will miss his fifth consecutive game. Coach Todd McLellan expects Gavrikov to return following the NHL holiday break.