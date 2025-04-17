Flames at Kings projected lineups

FLAMES (40-27-14) at KINGS (48-24-9)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, SN
Flames projected lineup
Aydar Suniev -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee
Dryden Hunt -- Sam Morton -- Ryan Lomberg
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl -- Zayne Parekh
Brayden Pachal -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Rasmus Andersson, Jonathan Huberdeau, Kevin Rooney, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley, Martin
Pospisil
Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Jeff Malott
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Turcotte
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Taylor Ward -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Adrian Kempe, Trevor Moore, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flames will hold out forwards Huberdeau, Rooney and Pospisil and defensemen Andersson, Bean and Hanley after being eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention Tuesday. … Parekh, Suniev, Brzustewicz and Morton each will make his NHL debut; Brzustewicz and Morton each was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Byfield practiced Thursday and could play after missing one game because of an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday; he was injured on a cross-check by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, who was assessed a one-game suspension. ... Edmundson will play after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. … Ward will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Ontario of the AHL on Thursday. … Forwards Kempe and Moore each could be held out, and coach Jim Hiller said there may be other lineup changes ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Oilers on Monday.