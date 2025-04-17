Flames at Kings projected lineups

By NHL.com
FLAMES (40-27-14) at KINGS (48-24-9)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, SN

Flames projected lineup

Aydar Suniev -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee

Dryden Hunt -- Sam Morton -- Ryan Lomberg

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl -- Zayne Parekh

Brayden Pachal -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Rasmus Andersson, Jonathan Huberdeau, Kevin Rooney, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley, Martin
Pospisil

Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Jeff Malott

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Turcotte

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Taylor Ward -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Adrian Kempe, Trevor Moore, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames will hold out forwards Huberdeau, Rooney and Pospisil and defensemen Andersson, Bean and Hanley after being eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention Tuesday. … Parekh, Suniev, Brzustewicz and Morton each will make his NHL debut; Brzustewicz and Morton each was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Byfield practiced Thursday and could play after missing one game because of an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday; he was injured on a cross-check by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, who was assessed a one-game suspension. ... Edmundson will play after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. … Ward will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Ontario of the AHL on Thursday. … Forwards Kempe and Moore each could be held out, and coach Jim Hiller said there may be other lineup changes ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Oilers on Monday.

