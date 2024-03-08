Flames at Panthers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
FLAMES (31-26-5) at PANTHERS (43-17-4)

4 p.m. ET; BSFL, SN

Flames projected lines

Jakob Pelletier -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Walker Duehr -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington -- Daniil Miromanov

Brayden Pachal -- Joel Hanley

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Connor Zary (upper body)

Suspended: Martin Pospisil

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich, Tobias Bjornfot

Status report

Markstrom is expected to make his fifth consecutive start. … Miromanov will make his Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ... Pospisal, a forward, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for boarding Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn during a 4-2 loss Monday. ... Bobrovsky is expected to start for the fourth time in five games. ... Okposo, a forward, was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday but is not expected to play. … Bjornfot, a defenseman claimed off waivers from Vegas on Friday, is not expected to play. … Will Lockwood, a forward, cleared waivers Thursday and the Panthers assigned him to Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

