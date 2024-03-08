Flames at Panthers

FLAMES (31-26-5) at PANTHERS (43-17-4)
4 p.m. ET; BSFL, SN
Flames projected lines
Jakob Pelletier -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Walker Duehr -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington -- Daniil Miromanov
Brayden Pachal -- Joel Hanley
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Connor Zary (upper body)
Suspended: Martin Pospisil
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Nick Cousins -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich, Tobias Bjornfot
Status report
Markstrom is expected to make his fifth consecutive start. … Miromanov will make his Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ... Pospisal, a forward, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for boarding Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn during a 4-2 loss Monday. ... Bobrovsky is expected to start for the fourth time in five games. ... Okposo, a forward, was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday but is not expected to play. … Bjornfot, a defenseman claimed off waivers from Vegas on Friday, is not expected to play. … Will Lockwood, a forward, cleared waivers Thursday and the Panthers assigned him to Charlotte of the American Hockey League.