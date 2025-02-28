Flames at Panthers projected lineups

FLAMES (28-22-8) at PANTHERS (36-21-3)

3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Ilya Solovyov -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Jake Bean, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Status report

The Flames could tinker with their forward lines following a 3-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, coach Ryan Huska said Friday; he also said no decision has been made on a starting goalie. ... The Panthers are expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Tkachuk, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game; Florida coach Paul Maurice said Tkachuk also would not play against the Lightning on Monday.