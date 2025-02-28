Flames at Panthers projected lineups

FLAMES (28-22-8) at PANTHERS (36-21-3)
3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Ilya Solovyov -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Jake Bean, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Status report
The Flames could tinker with their forward lines following a 3-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, coach Ryan Huska said Friday; he also said no decision has been made on a starting goalie. ... The Panthers are expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Tkachuk, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game; Florida coach Paul Maurice said Tkachuk also would not play against the Lightning on Monday.