Flames at Oilers projected lineups

FLAMES (34-26-11) at OILERS (41-26-5)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- Daniil Miromanov
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Kasperi Kapanen
Corey Perry -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Olivier Rodrigue
Scratched: None
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (concussion)
Status report
Zary, a forward, is week to week after leaving in the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Sharangovich will enter the lineup ... Draisaitl could return after missing four games with an undisclosed injury; if he plays, that would bump Nugent-Hopkins down from the top line ... Klingberg will not play; the defenseman had 16:10 of ice time in a 6-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday after being out the previous 10 games. ... Emberson will take his spot in the lineup. ... Skinner remains day to day; the goalie was injured in a collision with Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen in the third period of a 4-3 loss Wednesday.