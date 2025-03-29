Flames at Oilers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (34-26-11) at OILERS (41-26-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Daniil Miromanov

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Kasperi Kapanen

Corey Perry -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: None

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (concussion)

Status report

Zary, a forward, is week to week after leaving in the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Sharangovich will enter the lineup ... Draisaitl could return after missing four games with an undisclosed injury; if he plays, that would bump Nugent-Hopkins down from the top line ... Klingberg will not play; the defenseman had 16:10 of ice time in a 6-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday after being out the previous 10 games. ... Emberson will take his spot in the lineup. ... Skinner remains day to day; the goalie was injured in a collision with Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen in the third period of a 4-3 loss Wednesday.

