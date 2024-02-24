Flames at Oilers

FLAMES (27-25-5) at OILERS (33-19-2)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY
Flames projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Connor Zary -- Nazeem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Jakob Pelletier
Dryden Hunt -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Mackenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal
Daniel Vladar
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Dillon Dube (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (illness)
Oilers projected lineup
Warren Foegele -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Evander Kane
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Dylan Holloway -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Gagner
Injured: None
Status report
Vladar will make his first start since Jan. 20 with Markstrom dressing as the backup because of an illness. ... Pelletier will enter the lineup for Kuzmenko, a forward; other that that, the Flames will dress the same skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Skinner will make his third start in four games after Pickard made 16 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday.