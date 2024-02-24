Flames at Oilers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (27-25-5) at OILERS (33-19-2)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Connor Zary -- Nazeem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Jakob Pelletier

Dryden Hunt -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Mackenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Daniel Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Dillon Dube (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (illness)

Oilers projected lineup

Warren Foegele -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Evander Kane

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Gagner

Injured: None

Status report

Vladar will make his first start since Jan. 20 with Markstrom dressing as the backup because of an illness. ... Pelletier will enter the lineup for Kuzmenko, a forward; other that that, the Flames will dress the same skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Skinner will make his third start in four games after Pickard made 16 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

