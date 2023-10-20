Flames at Blue Jackets

FLAMES (2-1-1) at BLUE JACKETS (1-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TVAS-D, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka -- Nazem Kadri -- Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Walker Duehr
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert -- Chris Tanev
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine -- Alexandre Texier
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom
Jack Roslovic -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Adam Boqvist, Mathieu Olivier, Liam Foudy
Injured: Jordan Dumais (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Markstrom could start after Vladar made 24 saves in a 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. … Werenski is expected to return after missing two games with a quad contusion. If he is activated off the injured list, a corresponding move will need to be made. … Merzlikins did not play in a 4-0 loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday because of illness, but is expected to start.