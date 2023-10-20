Latest News

Robby Fabbri out 4 weeks for Detroit with lower-body injury

NHL Buzz news and notes october 20

Anze Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings all-time games played leader

Unmasked Save percentage on the decline despite better goaltending 

Arizona Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild

Jake Guentzel flies under radar for Pittsburgh Penguins

Connor Bedard gets good dose of learning at start of NHL career

Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to remain unbeaten

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Carlsson gets debut goal for Ducks in loss to Stars 

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Brad Marchand Bruins fan puck wedding sign

Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Flames at Blue Jackets

FLAMES (2-1-1) at BLUE JACKETS (1-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TVAS-D, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka -- Nazem Kadri -- Dillon Dube

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert -- Chris Tanev

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine -- Alexandre Texier

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko 

Kent Johnson  -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom 

Jack Roslovic -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth  

Zach Werenski  -- Damon Severson 

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched:  Andrew Peeke, Adam Boqvist, Mathieu Olivier, Liam Foudy

Injured: Jordan Dumais (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Markstrom could start after Vladar made 24 saves in a 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. … Werenski is expected to return after missing two games with a quad contusion. If he is activated off the injured list, a corresponding move will need to be made. … Merzlikins did not play in a 4-0 loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday because of illness, but is expected to start.