Flames at Blue Jackets

FLAMES (2-1-1) at BLUE JACKETS (1-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TVAS-D, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka -- Nazem Kadri -- Dillon Dube

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert -- Chris Tanev

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine -- Alexandre Texier

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom

Jack Roslovic -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Adam Boqvist, Mathieu Olivier, Liam Foudy

Injured: Jordan Dumais (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Markstrom could start after Vladar made 24 saves in a 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. … Werenski is expected to return after missing two games with a quad contusion. If he is activated off the injured list, a corresponding move will need to be made. … Merzlikins did not play in a 4-0 loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday because of illness, but is expected to start.