Flames at Blue Jackets projected lineups

FLAMES (19-22-4) at BLUE JACKETS (19-19-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- William Stromgren
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Hunter Brzustewicz
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Danton Heinen -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Egor Zamula -- Jake Christiansen
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee
surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body)
Status report
The Flames, who held an optional morning skate Tuesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Coleman, a forward, will miss a second straight game. … Mateychuk, who left in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday, was being evaluated Tuesday but Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said he does not think the defenseman will be out long term. ... Mayo, a defenseman, was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.