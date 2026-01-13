Flames at Blue Jackets projected lineups

FLAMES (19-22-4) at BLUE JACKETS (19-19-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- William Stromgren

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Hunter Brzustewicz

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Danton Heinen -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Egor Zamula -- Jake Christiansen

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee
surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body)

Status report

The Flames, who held an optional morning skate Tuesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Coleman, a forward, will miss a second straight game. … Mateychuk, who left in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday, was being evaluated Tuesday but Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said he does not think the defenseman will be out long term. ... Mayo, a defenseman, was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

