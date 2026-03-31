Avalanche score 5 goals in 1st period, cruise past Flames

Kadri was acquired via trade from Calgary on March 6.

Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, Jack Drury, and Parker Kelly each scored a goal and had two assists, and Sam Malinski had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (49-14-10), who are 5-1-0 in their past six games. Cale Makar had three assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 27 saves

Brennan Othmann and Ryan Strome each scored for the Flames (31-35-8), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Dustin Wolf allowed four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Devin Cooley at 9:19 of the first period. Cooley made 28 saves in relief.

Drury scored to make it 1-0 Colorado at 2:31 of the first period. The play started when Kelly fired a shot wide and the puck bounced behind the net and over to Drury, who took the puck off the end boards and fired it off Wolf and in at the left post.

Kadri extended it to 2-0 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 6:31. He finished Necas’ one-touch, cross-crease pass with a snap shot at the right post.

Just 1:07 later, Kadri scored on the man-advantage to make it 3-0 at 7:37. He snapped a loose puck short side under Wolf's arm from off the right post. The goalie tried to stick the rebound of Brock Nelson’s initial shot to cover up, but accidentally swatted it over to Kadri for the play.

Gabriel Landeskog pushed it to 4-0 when he finished his own rebound five-hole at 9:19. Nelson fed him all alone in the high slot and he went forehand to backhand for the snap shot.

Kelly made it 5-0 at 15:50 when he deflected Makar’s point shot down and five-hole from the top of the crease.

Othmann put the Flames on the board to cut it to 5-1 at 3:37 of the second period. He knocked an airborne puck over Wedgewood during a goalmouth scramble. John Beecher chipped the puck away from Malinski inside the blue line and took it around the net before sending it to Othmann out front.

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal to make it 6-1 at 19:25. He one-timed Makar’s set up pass far side past Cooley's glove from above the left dot.

Necas pushed it to 7-1 at 6:24 of the third period with a wrist shot from below the right circle. Artturi Lehkonen forced a turnover behind the net to MacKinnon, who fed Necas with a backhand pass for the shot.

Malinski made it 8-1 at 8:10 when he caught a pass from Kelly at the right hashmarks, moved the puck forehand to backhand and tucked it under the right leg of Cooley.

Strome cut it to 8-2 at 12:53 when he finished a centering pass from Yegor Sharangovich at the top of the crease. Sharangovich drew Wedgewood to the right post and passed to Strome, allowing Strome to put one in for the open net finish.

Lehkonen scored at 16:48 for the 9-2 final. MacKinnon fed him a pass at the right post for an open net shot after a scramble in front.

Makar left the game at 19:25 of the second period with an upper-body injury and didn’t return.