Flames at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (31-34-8) at AVALANCHE (48-14-10)

8:30 p.m. ET; ALT, Prime

Flames projected lineup

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Victor Olofsson

Brennan Othmann -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Brayden Pachal -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Martin Pospisil, Yan Kuznetsov, Tyson Gross

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Connor Zary (upper body), Joel Hanley (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Artturi Lehkonen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Nazem Kadri -- Logan O'Connor

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

Bahl will be a game-time decision because of an illness, Flames coach Ryan Huska said. … Roy participated in the morning skate but the forward will miss his fourth straight game. … The Avalanche signed forward Matthew DiMarsico to a two-year, entry-level contract that begins next season. He had 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 37 games at Penn State this season, and will join Colorado of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the season.

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