Flames at Avalanche projected lineups

FLAMES (31-34-8) at AVALANCHE (48-14-10)
8:30 p.m. ET; ALT, Prime
Flames projected lineup
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Victor Olofsson
Brennan Othmann -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Brayden Pachal -- Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Martin Pospisil, Yan Kuznetsov, Tyson Gross
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Connor Zary (upper body), Joel Hanley (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Artturi Lehkonen
Valeri Nichushkin -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Nazem Kadri -- Logan O'Connor
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
Bahl will be a game-time decision because of an illness, Flames coach Ryan Huska said. … Roy participated in the morning skate but the forward will miss his fourth straight game. … The Avalanche signed forward Matthew DiMarsico to a two-year, entry-level contract that begins next season. He had 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 37 games at Penn State this season, and will join Colorado of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the season.