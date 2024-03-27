Dickinson scores twice, lifts Blackhawks past Flames

Petr Mrazek made 39 saves for the Blackhawks (21-46-5), who won their second straight game after defeating the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in overtime on Saturday. Landon Slaggert had two assists for his first two NHL points.

MacKenzie Weegar scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves for the Flames (33-33-5), who have lost four in a row.

Seth Jones gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 3:35 of the first period with a one-timer from the high slot on the power play.

Dickinson made it 2-0 at 15:15, finishing a 2-on-1 rush with a one-timer from the right face-off circle off a pass from Joey Anderson.

Dickinson pushed it to 3-0 at 4:15 of the third period with a one-timer in the slot off a pass from Anderson behind the net.

Slaggert appeared to score his first NHL goal to make it 4-0 at 7:23, but the goal was disallowed after video review determined that the puck did not cross the goal line.

Weegar cut it to 3-1 at 12:25 when his wrist shot through traffic from the high slot beat Mrazek.