Flames at Blackhawks projected lineups

FLAMES (5-12-3) at BLACKHAWKS (9-5-4)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Sam Morton -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar --Teuvo Teravainen

Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Jason Dickinson (upper body), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip), Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames recalled Morton and forward Dryden Hunt from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday and assigned forward Rory Kerins to Calgary … Honzek, a forward, was placed on injured reserve and is week to week ... Backlund did not take part in the morning skate (maintenance) but is expected to play … The Blackhawks placed Foligno on injured reserve Monday; the forward injured his left hand blocking a shot during a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday … Rinzel will return after being a healthy scratch against Toronto.