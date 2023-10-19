Flames at Sabres

FLAMES (1-1-1) at SABRES (1-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka -- Nazem Kadri -- Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Walker Duehr
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert -- Chris Tanev
Dan Vladar
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Peyton Krebs
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Eric Comrie, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Vladar will make his first start of the season after Markstrom started Calgary's first three games. … Samuelsson participated in the morning skate and will play after sustaining an upper-body injury in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. … Levi will start his fourth straight game.