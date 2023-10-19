Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

ESPN NHL ratings up big from 2022-23 season

Added scoring depth has Red Wings off to fast start

Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win

Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals

Connor Bedard set to play against Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Flames at Sabres

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (1-1-1) at SABRES (1-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka -- Nazem Kadri -- Dillon Dube

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert -- Chris Tanev

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Peyton Krebs

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin 

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Eric Comrie, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson 

Injured: Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Vladar will make his first start of the season after Markstrom started Calgary's first three games. … Samuelsson participated in the morning skate and will play after sustaining an upper-body injury in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. … Levi will start his fourth straight game.