Flames at Sabres

FLAMES (1-1-1) at SABRES (1-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka -- Nazem Kadri -- Dillon Dube

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert -- Chris Tanev

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Peyton Krebs

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Eric Comrie, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Vladar will make his first start of the season after Markstrom started Calgary's first three games. … Samuelsson participated in the morning skate and will play after sustaining an upper-body injury in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. … Levi will start his fourth straight game.