Flames at Coyotes

FLAMES (18-18-5) at COYOTES (20-17-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Yari Kuznetsov -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Walker Duehr

Injured: Dennis Gilbert (concussion)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

Gilbert, a defenseman, is with the Flames on their two-game road trip that ends at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. ... Zucker returns after serving a three-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on Jan. 2. … Vejmelka will start. He and Ingram have alternated starts since Dec. 15.