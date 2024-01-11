Flames at Coyotes

FLAMES (18-18-5) at COYOTES (20-17-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Yari Kuznetsov -- Nick DeSimone
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Walker Duehr
Injured: Dennis Gilbert (concussion)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Josh Brown, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Status report
Gilbert, a defenseman, is with the Flames on their two-game road trip that ends at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. ... Zucker returns after serving a three-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on Jan. 2. … Vejmelka will start. He and Ingram have alternated starts since Dec. 15.