Huberdeau scores in OT, lifts Flames past Ducks

Huberdeau batted the puck in from in front after it had caromed over the back of the net off the end boards.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, Nazem Kadri scored and Joel Hanley had two assists for the Flames (19-14-7), who had lost two in a row and three of four. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves.

Alex Killorn and Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks (17-18-5), who had won four of five (4-1-0). John Gibson made 30 saves.

Weegar gave Calgary a 1-0 lead with 56 seconds left in the first period. Hanley took a wrist shot from above the right circle that Blake Coleman deflected off the torso of Weegar and across the goal line.

Flames forward Connor Zary sustained a lower-body injury and did not return when he collided with Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson at 6:34 of the second period.

Helleson received a five-minute major kneeing penalty and a game misconduct, and Flames forward Jakob Pelletier was assessed a roughing penalty on Helleson.

Killorn scored in the final second of the ensuing 4-on-4 to tie it 1-1. Isac Lundestrom carried the puck from the Anaheim zone before dropping a pass for Killorn, who skated to the high slot and scored on a wrist shot at 8:34.

Kadri scored on a redirection to put Calgary back ahead 2-1 at 12:44 when Weegar centered a pass from the wall to him cutting down the middle.

McTavish tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 7:36 of the third period, tipping in a shot from the right point by Cutter Gauthier.