Flames at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (13-14-5) at DUCKS (12-19-0)

10 p.m. ET; BSSC, BSSC, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason

Brock McGinn -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston, Alex Stalock

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report

McTavish and Drysdale are probable to return. McTavish has missed the past seven games with an upper-body injury and Drysdale the past 29 games with a lower-body injury. … Gibson will back up Dostal after missing a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday due to the birth of his third child. ... The Ducks recalled Stalock, a goalie, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and reassigned goalie Calle Clang to San Diego. ... Lundestrom, a forward, went through a full practice on Wednesday and is close to making his season debut. He had surgery for an Achilles injury in early August. ... Zegras, a forward, has been skating regularly, but there's no timetable for his return. He has missed the past 19 games.

Latest News

Connor Bedard meets top NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama

Bedard, Blackhawks get visit from top NBA draft pick Wembanyama
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for December 21 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 21
Pierre Edouard Bellemare injury status

Bellemare out 4-6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury 
NHL Buzz news and notes December 21

NHL Buzz: Makar game-time decision for Avalanche against Senators
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled

2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled
Nikhil Bagga to perform anthem at NHL Winter Classic

14-year-old Nikhil Bagga embracing challenge of performing national anthem at 2024 Winter Classic
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 21

NHL On Tap: Coyotes face Sharks seeking 4th straight win
Seattle Kraken Los Angeles Kings game recap December 20

Daccord makes 42 saves for Kraken in win against Kings
NHL Winter Classic, Seattle's struggles on 'NHL AT The Rink' podcast

Winter Classic, Kraken’s struggles discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
NHL fan mailbag for December 20

Mailbag: Trotz plan working for Predators; coaches on hot seat
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Dylan Strome thriving as goal-scorer for Washington Capitals

Strome thriving as clutch scorer for surprising Capitals
Detroit Red Wings Winnipeg Jets game recap December 20

Vilardi scores in 4th straight, Jets defeat Red Wings
Celebrini Buium among NHL draft eligible players to watch at World Juniors

Celebrini, Buium among top 2024 NHL Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors
Bouchard has ‘got it all’ for Edmonton, Coffey says

Bouchard has ‘got it all’ for Oilers, Coffey says