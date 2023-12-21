Flames at Ducks

FLAMES (13-14-5) at DUCKS (12-19-0)

10 p.m. ET; BSSC, BSSC, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason

Brock McGinn -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston, Alex Stalock

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report

McTavish and Drysdale are probable to return. McTavish has missed the past seven games with an upper-body injury and Drysdale the past 29 games with a lower-body injury. … Gibson will back up Dostal after missing a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday due to the birth of his third child. ... The Ducks recalled Stalock, a goalie, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and reassigned goalie Calle Clang to San Diego. ... Lundestrom, a forward, went through a full practice on Wednesday and is close to making his season debut. He had surgery for an Achilles injury in early August. ... Zegras, a forward, has been skating regularly, but there's no timetable for his return. He has missed the past 19 games.