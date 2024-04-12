Flames at Ducks

FLAMES (35-38-5) at DUCKS (26-48-5)

10 p.m. ET; KCOP-13, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Andrew Mangiapane

A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Ilya Solovyov -- Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome

Sam Colangelo -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx, Nikita Nesterenko

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate following their 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Coleman, a forward, did not play against Los Angeles and is day to day. Coronato replaced Coleman on the top line against Los Angeles and Duehr entered the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous two games. ... Gibson will start after being unavailable the past three games because of an upper-body injury. ... Colangelo will make his NHL debut after signing a two-year entry-level contract on Thursday. He was chosen in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and recently completed his senior season at Western Michigan. … Silfverberg will be playing the final home game of his NHL career after announcing on Thursday that he would be retiring from the NHL after this season.