Flames at Ducks

FLAMES (35-38-5) at DUCKS (26-48-5)
10 p.m. ET; KCOP-13, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Andrew Mangiapane
A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Ilya Solovyov -- Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome
Sam Colangelo -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx, Nikita Nesterenko
Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)
Status report
The Flames did not hold a morning skate following their 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Coleman, a forward, did not play against Los Angeles and is day to day. Coronato replaced Coleman on the top line against Los Angeles and Duehr entered the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous two games. ... Gibson will start after being unavailable the past three games because of an upper-body injury. ... Colangelo will make his NHL debut after signing a two-year entry-level contract on Thursday. He was chosen in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and recently completed his senior season at Western Michigan. … Silfverberg will be playing the final home game of his NHL career after announcing on Thursday that he would be retiring from the NHL after this season.