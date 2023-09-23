Flames season preview: Huska enters 1st season as coach

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

The Flames lost their leading scorer, forward Tyler Toffoli, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils for forward Yegor Sharangovich on June 27. Toffoli had an NHL career-high 73 points (34 goals, 39 assists) playing all 82 games as a first-line right-wing last season. Sharangovich had 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 75 games in a bottom-six role with the Devils. It will be up to Huberdeau, Kadri, Lindholm, Backlund and center Dillon Dube to make up most of the offense up front for Calgary, which ranked 19th in the League in goals scored last season (258).

Most intriguing addition

Selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (No. 141) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Sharangovich had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 76 games in his second season with the Devils in 2021-22. The 25-year-old's ice time decreased last season playing behind forwards Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Tomas Tatar and Erik Haula, and so did his production. Sharangovich has the potential to be a 25-goal scorer based on his production the past two seasons and will be given more opportunity offensively with the Flames, likely playing a top-six role.

Biggest potential surprise

Goalie Dustin Wolf will be challenging to back up Markstrom this season and has the potential of making a bigger contribution if given the opportunity. The 22-year-old won the Les Cunningham Award last season as AHL most valuable player for Calgary, along with his second Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the league’s top goalie. He appears ready to make the jump to the NHL and could be one of the season's biggest surprises.

Ready to contribute

Jakob Pelletier played 24 games with the Flames in 2022-23 and is expected to make the jump to the NHL full time this season. The 22-year-old forward had seven points (three goals, four assists), but it will be his defensive play that should determine his spot in the lineup. Selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Pelletier is projected to develop into a top-six forward but will need to work his way up the lineup.

Fantasy sleeper

Sharangovich, C (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He had an NHL career-high 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) with the Devils in 2021-22 and has deep sleeper potential with a chance to land in Calgary’s top six. The best-case scenario for Sharangovich under Huska would be a top-line spot with fantasy bounce-back candidates Lindholm and Huberdeau. -- Anna Dua