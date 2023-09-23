Latest News

Flames season preview: Huska enters 1st season as coach

Hopes for greater production from Huberdeau, Kadri; Markstrom looks to bounce back in goal

flames_2023_season_preview

© Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Calgary Flames.

Coach: Ryan Huska (first season)

Last season: 38-27-17; fifth place in Pacific Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Huska era begins

After five seasons as a Flames assistant, Ryan Huska was promoted to coach, replacing Darryl Sutter, who was fired May 1. As a member of the organization since 2014, starting as coach of Calgary’s former American Hockey League affiliate Adirondack, Huska is very familiar with his roster. He will attempt to get more offense out of 2022 free agent forward signings Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, who each struggled in his first season with the Flames under Sutter. Huberdeau had 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists) in 79 games after recording 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) in 80 games in his final season with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22. Kadri had 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games last season after having 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 games the previous year with the Colorado Avalanche.

2. Bounce-back season for Markstrom

Goalie Jacob Markstrom is entering the fourth season of a six-year contract he signed with Calgary on Oct. 9, 2020. The 33-year-old is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons in the NHL with a 23-21-12 record, 2.92 goals against average and .892 save percentage in 59 games (58 starts). The Flames are looking for Markstrom to have a strong season to challenge for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth in a strong Pacific Division. Markstrom was 37-15-9 in 2021-22 with a 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage starting all 63 games he played, which helped propel Calgary into the playoffs that season before being eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in five games in the Western Conference Second Round.

3. Dealing with potential UFAs

Flames first-year general manager Craig Conroy said at his introductory media availability on May 23 that he did not want to enter the season with seven roster players as pending unrestricted free agents. Conroy may not have a choice, but how he deals with the potential of losing players without getting anything in return could dictate Calgary’s season. Forwards Mikael Backlund and Elias Lindholm, and defensemen Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, Jordan Oesterle and Dennis Gilbert are each in the final season of their respective contracts.

NHL Tonight on Lindholm and Hanifin's future

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

The Flames lost their leading scorer, forward Tyler Toffoli, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils for forward Yegor Sharangovich on June 27. Toffoli had an NHL career-high 73 points (34 goals, 39 assists) playing all 82 games as a first-line right-wing last season. Sharangovich had 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 75 games in a bottom-six role with the Devils. It will be up to Huberdeau, Kadri, Lindholm, Backlund and center Dillon Dube to make up most of the offense up front for Calgary, which ranked 19th in the League in goals scored last season (258).

Most intriguing addition

Selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (No. 141) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Sharangovich had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 76 games in his second season with the Devils in 2021-22. The 25-year-old's ice time decreased last season playing behind forwards Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Tomas Tatar and Erik Haula, and so did his production. Sharangovich has the potential to be a 25-goal scorer based on his production the past two seasons and will be given more opportunity offensively with the Flames, likely playing a top-six role.

Biggest potential surprise

Goalie Dustin Wolf will be challenging to back up Markstrom this season and has the potential of making a bigger contribution if given the opportunity. The 22-year-old won the Les Cunningham Award last season as AHL most valuable player for Calgary, along with his second Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the league’s top goalie. He appears ready to make the jump to the NHL and could be one of the season's biggest surprises.

Ready to contribute

Jakob Pelletier played 24 games with the Flames in 2022-23 and is expected to make the jump to the NHL full time this season. The 22-year-old forward had seven points (three goals, four assists), but it will be his defensive play that should determine his spot in the lineup. Selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Pelletier is projected to develop into a top-six forward but will need to work his way up the lineup.

Fantasy sleeper

Sharangovich, C (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He had an NHL career-high 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) with the Devils in 2021-22 and has deep sleeper potential with a chance to land in Calgary’s top six. The best-case scenario for Sharangovich under Huska would be a top-line spot with fantasy bounce-back candidates Lindholm and Huberdeau. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Dillion Dube -- Elias Lindholm -- Jonathan Huberdeau

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrew Mangiapane

Jakob Pelletier -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Adam Ruzicka -- Connor Zary -- Matt Coronato

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle -- Nikita Zadorov

Jacob Markstrom

Daniel Vladar

