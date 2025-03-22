Sabres at Jets projected lineups

SABRES (27-35-6) at JETS (48-18-4)

3:00 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Brett Murray -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Zach Benson (illness), Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jiri Kulich (concussion)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley

Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Status report

Lafferty left in the second period of a 4-1 loss in Minnesota on Saturday. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said there is a “good chance” he’ll be out against the Jets due to a groin injury. … Quinn is expected to return after he was a late scratch for disciplinary measures on Saturday because he missed a team meeting Saturday morning. … Reimer is expected to start after Luukkonen made 17 saves on Saturday. … Pionk did not practice Saturday and remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury. … Schenn did not practice Saturday but is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday. Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel told Schenn to go home to Nashville to spend time with family following a 4-3 overtime win in Edmonton on Thursday.