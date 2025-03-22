Sabres at Jets projected lineups

SABRES (27-35-6) at JETS (48-18-4)
3:00 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Brett Murray -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Zach Benson (illness), Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jiri Kulich (concussion)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn
Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley
Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Status report
Lafferty left in the second period of a 4-1 loss in Minnesota on Saturday. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said there is a “good chance” he’ll be out against the Jets due to a groin injury. … Quinn is expected to return after he was a late scratch for disciplinary measures on Saturday because he missed a team meeting Saturday morning. … Reimer is expected to start after Luukkonen made 17 saves on Saturday. … Pionk did not practice Saturday and remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury. … Schenn did not practice Saturday but is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday. Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel told Schenn to go home to Nashville to spend time with family following a 4-3 overtime win in Edmonton on Thursday.