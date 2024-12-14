Sabres at Capitals projected lineups

SABRES (11-14-4) at CAPITALS (20-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MNMT

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Jack Quinn

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional morning skate. … Coach Lindy Ruff said Greenway (middle body), who did not practice Friday but took part in the morning skate, will be a game-time decision. … Lafferty, a forward who has missed the past six games, returned to practice on Friday. … Ovechkin took part in drills during the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. It was his first time skating with the team since the forward fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18.