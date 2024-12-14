Sabres at Capitals projected lineups

SABRES (11-14-4) at CAPITALS (20-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MNMT
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens
Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ryan Johnson -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Jack Quinn
Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Sabres held an optional morning skate. … Coach Lindy Ruff said Greenway (middle body), who did not practice Friday but took part in the morning skate, will be a game-time decision. … Lafferty, a forward who has missed the past six games, returned to practice on Friday. … Ovechkin took part in drills during the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. It was his first time skating with the team since the forward fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18.