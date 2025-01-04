Sabres at Golden Knights projected lineups

SABRES (14-20-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (26-9-3)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson
Jack Quinn -- Jiri Kulich -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski
Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Sabres will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-5 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … The Golden Knights, who held an optional morning skate Saturday, will use the lines that finished a 5-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday; Pearson moves to the top line, Dorofevev to the second and Olofsson to the third.