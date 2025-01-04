Sabres at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (14-20-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (26-9-3)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson

Jack Quinn -- Jiri Kulich -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-5 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … The Golden Knights, who held an optional morning skate Saturday, will use the lines that finished a 5-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday; Pearson moves to the top line, Dorofevev to the second and Olofsson to the third.

Latest News

Matthews to return from upper-body injury for Maple Leafs against Bruins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ovechkin gets No. 872, Capitals score 7 against Rangers

Wiesblatt introduces himself to Predators fans using sign language before NHL debut

NHL Buzz: Wedgewood will 'miss some time' for Avalanche with injury

Bedard, Blackhawks beginning to blossom under Sorensen

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 872, now 23 from breaking NHL record

Bennett fined $5,000 for actions in Panthers game

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Bruins in Atlantic Division showdown

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 4

Saros makes 27 saves, Predators shut out Canucks to end 3-game skid

Draisaitl scores late to extend point streak to 13, lift Oilers past Ducks

Blackhawks hold off Canadiens, stop losing streak at 5

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Panthers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout

Cole Hutson making name for himself with U.S. at 2025 World Junior Championship