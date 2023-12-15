Sabres at Golden Knights

SABRES (12-15-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (20-5-5)

10 p.m. ET, SCRIPPS, MSG-B, TVAS

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Dylan Cozens -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Brett Murray -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Eric Comrie, Ryan Johnson

Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles), Jeff Skinner (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Alex Pietrangelo

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Murray will be in the lineup after being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Skinner was placed on injured reserve Friday after being injured during a 5-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday; the forward will miss at least three games. ... Levi is expected to start for the fourth time in five games. ... The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-4 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. ... Thompson did not take part in the morning skate but will make his sixth start in seven games.