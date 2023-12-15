Sabres at Golden Knights

SABRES (12-15-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (20-5-5)
10 p.m. ET, SCRIPPS, MSG-B, TVAS
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Dylan Cozens -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Brett Murray -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Eric Comrie, Ryan Johnson
Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles), Jeff Skinner (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Alex Pietrangelo
Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Murray will be in the lineup after being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Skinner was placed on injured reserve Friday after being injured during a 5-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday; the forward will miss at least three games. ... Levi is expected to start for the fourth time in five games. ... The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-4 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. ... Thompson did not take part in the morning skate but will make his sixth start in seven games.