Sabres at Canucks 

SABRES (33-31-5) at CANUCKS (42-18-8)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Zach Benson
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek, Eric Comrie
Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Sam Lafferty
Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Nikita Zadorov
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen, Phillip Di Giuseppe
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)
Status report
The Sabres did not have a full morning skate following a 6-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Levi was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday and could start; he hasn't played in the NHL since Jan. 24. … The Canucks had an optional morning skate but are changing all four lines, with Garland moving up from the third to second line, Mikheyev dropping from the first to third and Di Giuseppe being replaced by Aman, who was a healthy scratch the past nine games, on the fourth line.