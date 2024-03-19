Sabres at Canucks 

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (33-31-5) at CANUCKS (42-18-8)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Zach Benson

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek, Eric Comrie

Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Sam Lafferty

Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Nikita Zadorov

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen, Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres did not have a full morning skate following a 6-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Levi was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday and could start; he hasn't played in the NHL since Jan. 24. … The Canucks had an optional morning skate but are changing all four lines, with Garland moving up from the third to second line, Mikheyev dropping from the first to third and Di Giuseppe being replaced by Aman, who was a healthy scratch the past nine games, on the fourth line.

