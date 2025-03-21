Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ UTA – 0:11 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Utah Hockey Club

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Buffalo

Explanation:

Video review determined that Buffalo’s Beck Malenstyn impaired Karel Vejmelka’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway

Kent Johnson helping to fuel playoff push for Blue Jackets

Wolf talks Flames playoff expectations, Calder Trophy possibility in Q&A with NHL.com

NHL Draft notebook: West to make decision on future sport before Combine

Unmasked: Maintaining game rhythm, confidence key to surviving as backup NHL goalie

Crosby on cusp of NHL record 20th season averaging at least point per game

Tel Aviv, Jerusalem to make Israel hockey history at UBS Arena

Ovechkin scores goal No. 888, Capitals hold off Flyers, clinch playoff berth

Nelson scores twice, Avalanche cruise past Senators

Tavares has 3 points, Maple Leafs defeat Rangers for 3rd straight win

Moore, Turcotte score, Kings hold off Blackhawks

Lightning edge Stars in shootout for 3rd win in row

Islanders recover to top Canadiens in OT, gain on them in East

Gibson makes 33 saves in return, Ducks defeat Predators

NHL Buzz: Draisaitl out for Oilers against Jets

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Broberg’s OT goal lifts Blues past Canucks for 4th straight win

Barkov lifts Panthers past Blue Jackets in OT