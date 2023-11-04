Sabres at Maple Leafs

SABRES (5-6-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (5-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN360, SNO, SNW, SNP, MSG-B, NHLN

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Brandon Biro

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Lukas Rousek -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Connor Clifton

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Erik Johnson

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Tyson Jost

Injured: Jack Quinn (Achilles), Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Calle Jarnkrok -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Max Domi

Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg

William Lagesson -- Max Lajoie

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Simon Benoit

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body), Jake McCabe (groin), Timothy Liljegren (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Samuelsson, a defenseman, is questionable after leaving in the first period of a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. ... Levi could start for the first time after missing five games with a lower-body injury and dressing as Luukkonen's backup the past two games. ... Liljegren, a defenseman was placed on long-term injured reserve with a high ankle sprain sustained in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Woll was the first goalie off the ice following the Maple Leafs' morning skate Saturday and is expected to start after Samsonov made 38 saves Thursday. ... Lajoie and Benoit, a defenseman, each was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Saturday.