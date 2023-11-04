Sabres at Maple Leafs

SABRES (5-6-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (5-3-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN360, SNO, SNW, SNP, MSG-B, NHLN
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Brandon Biro
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Lukas Rousek -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Connor Clifton
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Erik Johnson
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Tyson Jost
Injured: Jack Quinn (Achilles), Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Calle Jarnkrok -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Max Domi
Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg
William Lagesson -- Max Lajoie
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Simon Benoit
Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body), Jake McCabe (groin), Timothy Liljegren (lower body)
Status report
The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Samuelsson, a defenseman, is questionable after leaving in the first period of a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. ... Levi could start for the first time after missing five games with a lower-body injury and dressing as Luukkonen's backup the past two games. ... Liljegren, a defenseman was placed on long-term injured reserve with a high ankle sprain sustained in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Woll was the first goalie off the ice following the Maple Leafs' morning skate Saturday and is expected to start after Samsonov made 38 saves Thursday. ... Lajoie and Benoit, a defenseman, each was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Saturday.