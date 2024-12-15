Sabres at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (11-15-4) AT MAPLE LEAFS (18-10-2)

5 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Jack Quinn

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies-- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Fraser Minten -- Max Domi

Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. The Maple Leafs also lost 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Neither team will hold a morning skate.

Latest News

Duchene scores in OT, gives Stars win against Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

MacKinnon has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Predators

Buium looking to help U.S. to 1st repeat World Junior Championship gold

Killorn has 3 points, lifts Ducks to OT win against Blue Jackets

Senators recover, top Penguins in OT on Tkachuk goal

Connor, Vilardi each has 2 points, Jets hold off Canadiens

Wilson scores twice for Capitals in win against Sabres

Petry scores 2 goals, Red Wings edge Maple Leafs

Buzz: Ovechkin practices with Capitals for 1st time since injury

Matthews gets a little help from McCabe, Maple Leafs bench after losing skate blade

Red Wings celebrate Talbot’s 500th game milestone with pregame ceremony

Draisaitl gets 3 points, Oilers defeat Golden Knights for 5th win in row

Save of the Season? Ullmark uses his paddle to rob Karlsson of goal 

Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks for prospect

Flames forward Lomberg gets Stanley Cup ring from Panthers

Kings win for 7th time in 8 games, defeat slumping Rangers

Kaprizov scores twice for Wild in win against Flyers