Sabres at Maple Leafs projected lineups

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Jack Quinn

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies-- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Fraser Minten -- Max Domi

Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. The Maple Leafs also lost 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Neither team will hold a morning skate.