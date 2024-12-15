Sabres at Maple Leafs projected lineups

SABRES (11-15-4) AT MAPLE LEAFS (18-10-2)
5 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG-B
5 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens
Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ryan Johnson -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Jack Quinn
Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies-- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Fraser Minten -- Max Domi
Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Pontus Holmberg
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)
Status report
The Sabres are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. The Maple Leafs also lost 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Neither team will hold a morning skate.