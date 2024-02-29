Sabres at Lightning 

SABRES (27-28-4) at LIGHTNING (32-24-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens -- Jordan Greenway
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ryan Johnson -- Kale Clague
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Dustin Tokarski
Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body); Erik Johnson (illness)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary
Michael Eyssimont--- Anthony Cirelli -- Mitchell Chaffee
Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix
Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Max Crozier
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)
Status report
Erik Johnson, a defenseman, will not play. ... Tokarski, a goalie, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday but is not expected to dress. ... Fleury is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. ... Jeannot participated in the Lightning morning skate but the forward will miss his eighth straight game.