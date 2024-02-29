Sabres at Lightning 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (27-28-4) at LIGHTNING (32-24-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens -- Jordan Greenway

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ryan Johnson -- Kale Clague

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Dustin Tokarski

Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body); Erik Johnson (illness)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary

Michael Eyssimont--- Anthony Cirelli -- Mitchell Chaffee

Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Max Crozier

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Status report

Erik Johnson, a defenseman, will not play. ... Tokarski, a goalie, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday but is not expected to dress. ... Fleury is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. ... Jeannot participated in the Lightning morning skate but the forward will miss his eighth straight game.

