Sabres at Lightning projected lineups

SABRES (34-19-6) at LIGHTNING (38-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Josh Dunne -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Anton Wahlberg, Colten Ellis
Injured: Zach Benson (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Dominic James -- Brandon Hagel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg
Victor Hedman
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Declan Carlile
Injured: Anthony Cirelli (upper body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)
Status report
Benson, a forward, could return after missing three games due to injury and illness. ... Cirelli will be a game-time decision; his injury caused him to miss four games as well as preventing him for playing for Canada in the Olympics. ... The Lightning could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.