Sabres at Lightning projected lineups

SABRES (34-19-6) at LIGHTNING (38-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Josh Dunne -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Anton Wahlberg, Colten Ellis

Injured: Zach Benson (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Dominic James -- Brandon Hagel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Victor Hedman

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Declan Carlile

Injured: Anthony Cirelli (upper body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)

Status report

Benson, a forward, could return after missing three games due to injury and illness. ... Cirelli will be a game-time decision; his injury caused him to miss four games as well as preventing him for playing for Canada in the Olympics. ... The Lightning could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

