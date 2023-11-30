Sabres at Blues

SABRES (10-10-2) at BLUES (11-9-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Isak Rosen -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Jacob Bryson, Brandon Biro
Injured: Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Robert Bortuzzo, Scott Perunovich
Injured: None
Status report
Greenway is expected to return after missing three games for personal reasons, but coach Don Granato wanted to talk to the forward before making a final decision. In a corresponding move, the Sabres loaned forward Jiri Kulich to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Clifton could be a healthy scratch for the first time in 13 games. The defenseman was one of the extra skaters on the ice after the morning skate. ... Biro, a forward, was recalled from Rochester on Wednesday. ... Hayes moves to the left wing on the second line, and Sundqvist up from the fourth line. ... Tucker will replace Perunovich, a defenseman. ... Vrana will be a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season.