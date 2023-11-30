Sabres at Blues

SABRES (10-10-2) at BLUES (11-9-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Isak Rosen -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Jacob Bryson, Brandon Biro

Injured: Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Robert Bortuzzo, Scott Perunovich

Injured: None

Status report

Greenway is expected to return after missing three games for personal reasons, but coach Don Granato wanted to talk to the forward before making a final decision. In a corresponding move, the Sabres loaned forward Jiri Kulich to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Clifton could be a healthy scratch for the first time in 13 games. The defenseman was one of the extra skaters on the ice after the morning skate. ... Biro, a forward, was recalled from Rochester on Wednesday. ... Hayes moves to the left wing on the second line, and Sundqvist up from the fourth line. ... Tucker will replace Perunovich, a defenseman. ... Vrana will be a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season.