Skinner gets hat trick in Sabres win against Kraken

It was Skinner's seventh NHL hat trick and first since he scored four goals against the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 13, 2022.

“He’s deadly," Sabres forward Tage Thompson said. "When’s he on, he can score and create plays, and that’s a big burst of life for us, especially when we’ve been struggling to score."

Thompson and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist, and Zemgus Girgensons had two assists for the Sabres (33-31-5), who have won four of their past five. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves.

“We know it’s a tough building to play in,” Thompson said. “We know they come out strong, and they got one quick. The rest of it was just important to have a good response and try to get some momentum and keep it simple."

Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers scored, and Eeli Tolvanen had two assists for the Kraken (28-27-12), who finished their five-game homestand 0-4-1. Joey Daccord allowed three goals on four shots before being replaced by Philipp Grubauer, who made 23 saves.

"I felt like we were just sloppy with the puck. No details in the D-zone, giving them too many odd-man rushes,” Tolvanen said. “They’re a good group of guys, and they're fighting for a playoff spot, too, so this time of the year, we can't make those mistakes."