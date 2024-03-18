Sabres at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (32-31-5) at KRAKEN (28-26-12)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Zach Benson

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek

Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Kailer Yamamoto

Tomas Tatar -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Brandon Tanev

Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

Luukkonen will make his fifth straight start. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Tolvanen is expected to move to the top line with Beniers and Eberle, with Bjorkstrand and McCann joining Burakovsky on the second line, and Gourde with center Kartye and Yamamoto on the third line.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL general managers discuss, endorse OT format at meetings

Video review process, expanding coach's challenge discussed at GM meetings

Women in Hockey: Krissy Wendell-Pohl

NHL Buzz: Sergachev of Lightning skates for 1st time since injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Ducks eliminated, unable to overcome injuries, lack of offense

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 18

Simmonds retires from NHL after 15 seasons, will sign 1-day contract with Flyers

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Flyers not interested in moral victories entering ‘tough stretch’

CHL notebook: Younger Xhekaj aiming to join brother with Canadiens

Connor Bedard Watch: Forward faces Carlsson during California road trip

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals can move into 2nd wild card in East