Sabres at Kraken

SABRES (32-31-5) at KRAKEN (28-26-12)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Zach Benson

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek

Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Kailer Yamamoto

Tomas Tatar -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Brandon Tanev

Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

Luukkonen will make his fifth straight start. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Tolvanen is expected to move to the top line with Beniers and Eberle, with Bjorkstrand and McCann joining Burakovsky on the second line, and Gourde with center Kartye and Yamamoto on the third line.