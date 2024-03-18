Sabres at Kraken

SABRES (32-31-5) at KRAKEN (28-26-12)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Zach Benson
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek
Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Kailer Yamamoto
Tomas Tatar -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Brandon Tanev
Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: None
Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
Luukkonen will make his fifth straight start. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Tolvanen is expected to move to the top line with Beniers and Eberle, with Bjorkstrand and McCann joining Burakovsky on the second line, and Gourde with center Kartye and Yamamoto on the third line.