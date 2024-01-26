Sabres at Sharks

SABRES (21-23-4) at SHARKS (13-31-4)
4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Kyle Okposo
Jack Quinn -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch
Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson
Jacob Bryson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Henri Jokiharju -- Owen Power
Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Zach Benson
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- Logan Couture -- Anthony Duclair
Luke Kunin -- Nico Sturm -- William Eklund
Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Henry Thrun
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body)
Status report
Luukkonen is projected to start after Levi made 37 saves in a 5-3 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday... Girgensons is day to day; the forward left during the first period at Los Angeles. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday... Mukhamadullin was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Thursday and is expected to make his NHL debut in place of Thrun, a defenseman.