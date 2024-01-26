Sabres at Sharks

SABRES (21-23-4) at SHARKS (13-31-4)

4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Kyle Okposo

Jack Quinn -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson

Jacob Bryson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Henri Jokiharju -- Owen Power

Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Zach Benson

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- Logan Couture -- Anthony Duclair

Luke Kunin -- Nico Sturm -- William Eklund

Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Henry Thrun

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body)

Status report

Luukkonen is projected to start after Levi made 37 saves in a 5-3 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday... Girgensons is day to day; the forward left during the first period at Los Angeles. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday... Mukhamadullin was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Thursday and is expected to make his NHL debut in place of Thrun, a defenseman.