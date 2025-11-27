PITTSBURGH -- Tristan Jarry made 29 saves in his return from a lower-body injury, and the Pittsburgh Penguins won 4-2 against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday.
Jarry makes 29 saves in return, Penguins hold off Sabres
Dumba, Hayes each gets 1st goal of season for Pittsburgh; Quinn, Zucker each has 2 points for Buffalo
Jarry, who is 6-2-0 this season, missed seven games since last playing Nov. 3.
Bryan Rust, Kevin Hayes, Mathew Dumba and Connor Dewar scored, and Ryan Shea had two assists for the Penguins (11-6-5), who had lost five of six (1-2-3).
Jack Quinn and Jason Zucker each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (9-10-4), who had won four of five. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves.
Dumba put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 on its third and final shot on goal of the first period at 17:09, a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle that fluttered in off the stick of Buffalo defenseman Bowen Byram for his first goal since March 8.
Zucker tied it 1-1 at 7:20 of the third period, tipping in Quinn's shot from the right circle.
Rust scored 31 seconds later, giving the Penguins at 2-1 lead at 7:51. After having an initial attempt blocked by Conor Timmins, Rust followed the puck to the right circle for a wrist shot.
Hayes tapped in a pass from Erik Karlsson for his first goal of the season, making it 3-1 at 12:34.
Quinn cut it to 3-2 at 15:42 with a shot out front off a backhand pass from Zucker behind the net.
Dewar scored an empty-net goal at 19:02 for the 4-2 final.
The Sabres had five shots on goal in the first 34:22 before recording 24 in the final 25:38.